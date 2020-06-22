Central PA 4th Fest to host countywide food drive

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Businesses and community members in Centre County are being asked to help residents in need.

The countywide food drive, ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ is being held as part of this year’s Central PA 4th Fest.

Beginning Monday, business owners and residents can sign up as food collection spots. To sign up you can go to the 4th Fest website.

Starting Wednesday, July 1 people will be able to go to the designated locations to drop off nonperishable food items. The food drive will continue through July, 9.

The location of collection points will be published on the 4th Fest website. The organizers are asking the public to bring food in any excess boxes they have on hand. This will allow for easier packing of the trucks.

“As our community continues to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19, the 4th Fest Committee had a strong desire to do something to engage our community in supporting our community,” said 4th Fest Executive Director Frank Savino. “4th Fest might look a little different this year, but we truly feel the best way to celebrate the birth of our nation and honor the spirit of the festival is for neighbors to help their neighbors.”

All food donated will be distributed to YMCA Anti-Hunger Program serving Centre County residents.

More information about the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” food drive is available on the 4th Fest website, www.centralpa4thfest.org.