Central PA 4th Fest fireworks to take place in 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tuesday evening, officials from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau put out a release describing their plans for this year’s 4th of July firework show.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteer-led organization for Central Pennsylvania 4th Fest is committed to upholding its 20-year history with fireworks for families in Central PA to enjoy.

However, this year the display will be split up throughout four locations with synchronized shows.

“As we follow health guidelines; we want the community to celebrate our Independence Day in a safe and spectacular way,” stated Frank Savino, Executive Director, Central PA 4th Fest

By putting on multiple firework displays, folks throughout the area will have a better chance of seeing the fireworks display from their own back yards.

The release continued,

“4th Fest is planning four simultaneous fireworks displays located in approved secure locations within the Centre Region so that each family may celebrate the 4th of July with a grand fireworks display that potentially could be enjoyed from their own backyard. The four shoot sites will be comprised of shells that can be seen from a distance and will be electronically linked for synchronization, while our special patriotic soundtrack will be broadcast via local radio.”

According to the release, the displays are expected to last 12 to 15 minutes.

This special 4th of July event will take place on Saturday July 4th at 9:30 PM. The rain dates are July 3rd and 5th

Happy Valley Adventure Bureau plans to release further details on other activities in the near future.