Central City gets new police dept. after 17 years without one

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central City Borough is a beautiful town but it’s missing one thing— a police department.

“I don’t know why we don’t, I think we should have one though,” Central City Borough resident Brooke Marek said.

“It’s the same thing, vandalism, drugs, speeders same as every little town in Pennsylvania has,” Dan Bulger, Borough Councilman said.

“There’s definitely a drug problem and speeding,” Marek said.

Bulger said while they have not had a police department for 17 years, state police do answer their city’s calls. The problem with that is, it usually takes state police up to 2 hours to respond.

“It’s terrible there are police forces in this area and having to rely on the state police is ridiculous,” area resident Steven Wall said.

“They answer calls but of course they don’t patrol the town,” Bulger said.

The council is considering applying for a $40-$45,000 low-interest loan from the state. Also, the council hopes to approve a one-mile hike in property taxes with the money going directly to the potential police department to repay the loan.

“We were getting so many complaints about problems in town that we decided to research and find out if we can afford it and if we can do it,” Bulger said.

The council voted 5 to 1 to move forward with the police department creation process. As it stands now, the council is in the process of fact-finding also looking for a police car for the borough’s soon-to-be part-time officers to use.

“What will be looking at is police officers that currently work in other municipalities in the area part-time that want to get more hours,” Bulger said.

If everything moves forward, the Police Department could be up and running by January.