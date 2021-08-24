Central Cambria School District votes to require students wear masks

CAMBRIA COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — During Monday night’s Central Cambria School District board meeting, members talked about revamping their health and safety plan for this coming school year which starts on Thursday.

During that meeting, they voted 5 to 4 for students and staff to wear masks. However, this caused frustration when district parents voted 52% said they did not want their children to wear masks. The school said they will require mask wearing for the first 11 days of school and also when Cambria County is at the high level of transmission for COVID-19.

“We have some medical professionals on our board and they looked at the CDC recommendations, Pennsylvania Department of Health and weighed those against what some other school districts are doing and made their decision based on what they thought was best for students,” Dr. Jason Moore

Superintendent Central Cambria School District said.

“I have instructed my children and so many other parents have instructed their children not to wear masks to school on Thursday to not argue with any administration or teachers to go into school as they normally would if any of the teachers or administration has issues they are to call us directly, the parents we are the ones fighting this fight it is It is not for them to fight it,” Parent Stacy Sweeney said.