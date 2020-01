EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Cambria School Board approved renovations to the school’s athletic facility Monday night.

The school will undergo a $9.7 million stadium upgrade that will add a new multi-purpose field.

Additionally, $791,052 will be spent to upgrade the current lighting system to more energy-efficient L.E.D.’s.

The project is set to kick-off over the next few months and be finished by the end of next year.