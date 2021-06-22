Centers for Active Living to reopen in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced the reopening of the Centers for Active Living on Monday – July 12, 2021.

The centers will open at 100% capacity, all participants will be screened, and all staff and participants will be encouraged to wear face coverings. Guidelines from the CDC, PA Department of Health and PA Department of Aging will be followed to ensure the safety of all visitors to the centers.

Their top priority for reopening is to provide the services and social supports that participants desperately need to mitigate the adverse effects of social isolation, and doing so in the safest way possible as we get back to activities and gatherings.

Individuals interested in attending or in need of additional information should contact the center manager at phone numbers listed below; or call the Agency for additional information.

The Clearfield Center for Active Living will temporarily be located at the Clearfield YMCA, located at 21 North Second Street, Clearfield.

Clearfield CAL – open 8AM – 4PM, Mon-Fri, Phone (814) 765-9319

Coalport CAL – open 9AM – 2PM, Mon-Fri, Phone (814) 672-3574

Kylertown CAL – open 9AM – 2PM, Mon-Fri, Phone (814) 345-6338

Mahaffey CAL – open 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Mon-Thur, Phone (814) 277-4544

Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging – open 8AM – 4PM, Mon-Fri, Phone (814) 765-2696