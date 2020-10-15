Center for Community Action offers 4 new programs

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An organization that helps individuals and families move out of poverty will add more programs to help the community.

The Center for Community Action offers over 40 programs, with 4 new ones in response to the pandemic.

“These programs, getting them out there will open new doors for a lot of individuals in the community,” family navigation program coordinator, Center for Community Action, Greg Lynn said.

The programs are offered in Bedford, Huntingdon, and three other surrounding counties.

These new programs can help first time home buyers purchase a home and offer vehicle assistance to repair or put money towards a car.

“There’s a lot of transportation barriers around here, we dont have access to public transportation, so a car can be the main difference if someone gets a job or goes to school,” Lynn said.

The programs also include help towards your education and a technology library to keep you connected during uncertain times.

“It will be able to help advance them, it will help remove the barriers, to work, to school, to be able to telehealth,” executive director, Center for Community Action,

Wendy Melius said.

Eligible applicants have to meet the federal poverty guidelines of 200% of poverty.

This is part of the COVID relief fund through the community service block grant.

There are not many applicants as of now and they are hoping to get the word out that these options are available.

The online application for these programs is not on their website yet, so to apply you can call the center for community action at 814-623-9129.