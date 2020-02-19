Center could bring new life to the southern Alleghenies region

A new option for women’s health and birth is in the works for the Southern Alleghenies region of Pennsylvania.

A group of individuals including Sherri Peeler, CD, CBE; Eva Clark, MSN, Nurse Executive; Don Schwartz, Bedford County Planning Director; Brooke Long- Yarrison, PhD, as well as other professionals have been meeting for over a year to present this incredible opportunity to the communities in our region.

The center is identified as a priority item in the adopted, 6- County Regional County Comprehensive Plan of 2018 (“Alleghenies Ahead”). According to Sherri Peeler, a doula and childbirth educator from Bedford County, “The Southern Alleghenies Women’s Health and Birth Center would be a tremendous option for women.

A place where healthy, pregnant women could experience a natural, physiologic labor and birth in a homelike atmosphere. Where women of all ages have their basic health concerns addressed within the scope of practice of Certified Nurse-Midwives.” Additionally, beyond healthcare needs, Eva Clark states “One can expect the birth center to provide a population with high quality, family-centered educational programs on wellness and preventative care. The educational programs encourage parents to become informed and self-reliant assuming responsibility for personal health and the health of the family.”

The next step is the launch of an online survey, which is available for the public today. This survey is an opportunity for all women within the Southern Alleghenies region to share information about their expectations surrounding a free-standing women’s health and birth center. We are asking women 18 years and older, including those beyond menopause, to respond to this very important survey. Brooke Long-Yarrison, the research consultant on the executive committee, would like to remind everyone that “This center cannot move forward without your feedback, and we sincerely appreciate your willingness to complete the survey.

This survey will only take roughly 5 minutes of your time. Please be assured that your information will be kept completely confidential and will only be used in the aggregate, meaning individual responses will never be reported alone and never personally linked to individuals.” The survey is available online through the following Facebook page and directly through the link

https://www.facebook.com/sawhbc https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/womenshealthandbirthcenter

For more information contact Sherri Peeler at sawhbc@gmail.com