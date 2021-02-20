Center City Church gives out two truckloads of food

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area church reached out in a big way to help families struggling during the pandemic.

Center City Church in Altoona gave out two truckloads of food earlier today, which equates to about 2,500 boxes of food for people, and weighed about 75,000 pounds.

The church says it’s been holding this food distribution every two weeks since last April, but this is the biggest amount of supplies given away on one day.

“Our heart as a church is to feed and bless the city, so things like this, we’ll continue to do, but these farms to families food boxes, that’s a USDA grant that we’ve connected with and we’ll continue doing that at least over the next two months,” said Jim Kilmartin, the pastor of the church said.

Center City senior pastor Jim Kilmartin says his church partners with other churches which distribute the food in their areas.

Folks in Williamsburg, Portage and Lewistown are among those who benefit.

Center City gets the food through a grant from the USDA.