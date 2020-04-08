Census officials encourage folks to utilize online applications

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most counties in our viewing area have received more than 40% of their county’s responses. Just a handful including Jefferson, Huntington, Elk and Cameron have less than that 40% response rate.

With social distancing, census.gov is strongly reccomending folks fill out their copy on the census website.

With the extension for responses, you now have until August 14 to respond.

On May 7, census staff will go door to door to those who haven’t responded.

Local officials say your responses are pivotal for the future.

“For every person that’s counted in the census over the course of the next ten years, they will get about $20,000 in federal funding. It affects C.H.I.P., Medicare, Medicaid, Head Starts and it provides money to hospitals and fire departments,” says Shanna Sosko, Community Development Planner with the Cambria County Planning Commission.

Officials say they have seen scams in the past and all of their websites end in “.gov.”

More information on how to complete your census can be found on their website by clicking here.