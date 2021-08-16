Census data shows central PA took direct hit

FILE – This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A group of Harvard researchers are coming out against the U.S. Census Bureau’s use of a controversial privacy method on the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn’t produce data that are good enough for redistricting. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(WTAJ) — Data from the 2020 census shows that Central Pennsylvania took a hit in population size.

Looking at three key areas: Altoona, Johnstown and State College, the numbers paint a picture of disparity and in some cases disrepair.

Blair County and the city of Altoona lost roughly 7,500 people between 2010 and 2020.

Blair County Commissioner Bruce Erb says it’s all about jobs.

“I can’t say they were surprised by the numbers because they’re indicative of what has been happening in rural western and northern Pennsylvania,” Erb said.

Over the same 10 year period, nearly 13,000 people left Cambria County and the city of Johnstown.

But Amy Bradley, President and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce said the numbers aren’t indicative of what’s happening today.

“I don’t think it was a surprise. In fact, I think the numbers weren’t quite as bad as but maybe they were projected to be,” Bradley said.

In fact, she says they recently had a campaign offering people $2500 to relocate to Cambria or Somerset counties to work from home.

“We had to shut it off within a week and a half because we had so many people interested and we had 10 people come here from New York from Florida from Texas,” Bradley said.

State College dropped nominally population-wise but according to the 2020 census, nearly half of their population lives in poverty. That’s compared to 38.4% in Johnstown and just over 23% in Altoona.