CenClear opens new office to accommodate demand

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — CenClear Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol Therapy’s new office is now open in Blair County.

The clinic offers a variety of services including mental health outpatient therapy, psychological and psychiatric services, and drug and alcohol outpatient services to help those struggling with addiction.

Officials at the clinic said the demand for this type of service is growing in the area, so they decided to move to a bigger facility on Main Street in Roaring Spring.

“We continue to get referrals in for both the mental health side and drug and alcohol side and it’s just allowing us to have more space to help the populations that we serve,” mental health outpatient clinical supervisor James Martin said.

The clinic is keeping the same number and is still accepting referrals for new clients.