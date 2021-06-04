Celebrating Seniors 2021 Special

WTAJ wants to celebrate local high school students who are graduating this year. Tune into our special Celebrating Seniors, showcasing the class of 2021 and their accomplishments.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021 from Mount Aloysius, Five Star Powersports and all of our participating sponsors!

Upload your Class of 2021 senior picture or fun school photos and we will add it to our Celebrating Seniors 2021 gallery collection.