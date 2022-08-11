CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms.

“I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County.

Jacobus has 95 years of memories at her family’s 131-acre farm. It dates back to 1922 and was originally purchased for $109.49.

“It is a beautiful, comfortable place to live,” said Jacobus.

She’s celebrating a century of their farm alongside seven other Central Pennsylvania families.

Centre County

Ronald & Candace Wasson

Thomas D. & Laura J. Gardner

Jefferson County

Dylan & Emily Dilulio

Gordon & Mary (McCreight) Stuby

Somerset County

Hartman Family

Pletcher / Vough Family

“Us and our forefathers have given so much sweat and tears and love and it’s a choice that we made, but it’s also in the blood,” said Centre County farm owner Laura Gardner.

The families said running the farms hard work, but comes with great reward.

“When I go to bed at night, I feel fulfilled because, perhaps in a small way, I and the farm and my family have produced a service of food and way of life,” Jacobus said.