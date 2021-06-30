Fireworks & Freedom: Celebrate the 4th with Johnstown Mill Rats

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Mill Rats will be celebrating Independence Day with a special game dedicated to the holiday.

The inaugural Fireworks & Freedom game against the Chillicothe Paints will take place on Friday, July 2 and feature various patriotic celebrations. In-game festivities include patriotic music, Independence Day-themed inning breaks, and a hot dog eating contest. The festivities will conclude with a post-game fireworks show.

Tickets for the event start at $8. Veterans and active-duty members of the military will receive free admission to the game by producing their military ID at the box office.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch will be thrown at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the front office, at the gates an hour prior to game time or by visiting shop.millrats.com.