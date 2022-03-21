CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Skills USA Student Leadership group at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center continues in support of a local charity, REST, Inc., by offering an upcoming “United for Families” Volleyball Tournament Fundraiser at the Curwensville Area High School.

Each year, this youth leadership group takes a local charity on to support its cause and raise funds for the charitable work. The Skills USA group first decided to support REST, Inc., in 2021 by bringing awareness to the community about the needs of kinship families and helping to organize the charity’s first annual Kinship Family Christmas party. REST, Inc., a local non-profit charitable organization, is dedicated to supporting informal kinship families in the area.

The ”United for Families” Volleyball Tournament begins with the registration of teams at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, and admission is FREE. This is a double-elimination tournament for players age 14 and older and teams of six to eight members. The cost to register is $10.00 per player, and teams can roster in advance by emailing team information to skillsusa@ccctc.edu and paying the team fee at the tournament. Sixteen team slots are available but are filling up fast, so interested participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The top 5 teams will win plaques, and medals go to the Top 3 teams. A 50/50 raffle, Chinese Auction, and concession stand will also be available to raise charitable funds.

The Skills USA team responsible for making such a positive impact on our local community consists of Raven Myers, Karley Framer, Chloe Rowles, Will Rainey, Lydia Swatsworth, Makenzie Hullihen, and Tessa Reams. This incredible group of young leaders operates under the direction of Advisors Jerome Mick, Jennifer Kerr, Dan Kerlin, and Susan Barger.

Anyone interested in learning more about REST and kinship families is encouraged to visit online at www.restfamilies.org and follow REST on Facebook. Area businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring this fundraising event or providing a Chinese Auction item can email either the Skills USA group at the email noted previously or email REST Inc., restinc2021@outlook.com.