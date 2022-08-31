STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County is teaming up with a name, image and likeness collective to connect Penn State student-athletes with businesses looking to promote their products.

The partnership with NIL collective, Success With Honor, is creating a tiered-subscription model to help businesses reach audiences through social medial promotion, in-person appearances and commercial endorsements with Penn State University athletes.

“It’s supporting Penn State,” CBICC President and CEO Greg Scott said. “Penn State’s a major driver of our economy here. It’s one that we want them to be engaged with at the maximum level. Penn State provides a lot of support, but the businesses also provide a lot of support back to Penn State.”

This follows last year’s decision by the NCAA to allow student-athletes across all divisions and sports to profit from their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals, public appearances, social media campaigns, sponsorships and more.

“The CBICC believes it is vital to support and elevate NIL-outreach efforts on behalf of Penn State’s student-athletes,” Scott said. “The university is Centre County’s top employer and driver of the local economy – when Penn State succeeds, we all succeed.”

The program is launching with multiple businesses already involved– including Geisinger and Snap Custom Pizza.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the project can be found on Sucess With Honor’s website.