CBICC recognizes member excellence

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple businesses and individuals were honoured recently with 2019 Excellence Awards from the CBICC. Recipients were recognized among nearly 350 peers in attendance.

Awards were distributed to the following individuals/companies in the categories listed below:

  • CBICC Lifetime Achievement Award, Lance Shaner
  • CCEDP Champion Award, PSECU
  • CBICC Champion Award, Edward Tubbs of Hospitality Asset Management Co.
  • Business Leader of the Year, Mark Morath of Hospitality Asset Management Co.
  • Business Impact Award, DiamondBack Truck Covers
  • Emerging Business of the Year, Xact Metal
  • Employee of the Year, John Peterson of Penn State SBDC
  • Small Business of the Year, Your Cigar Den
  • Young Professional of the Year, Wendy Vinhage of Centre County United Way
  • CBICC Ambassador of the Year, Jeremy Hall of Marco Technologies

