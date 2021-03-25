Caution before buying pets for kids this Easter

(WTAJ) — If you were thinking of getting your child a bunny this Easter, we’re told you may want to think again.

The Central PA Humane Society said while it may sound fun at the moment it’s important to consider the commitment and care you are signing up for, with most living for 10 years or more.

The shelter manager said to go for stuffed animals instead.

“Get them stuffed animals, get them stuffed bunnies, stuffed chicks, stuffed ducks, because unfortunately parents do not know how to take care of a real bunny or real chick or ducklings and they do grow up,” Central PA Humane Society Shelter Manager Amanda Grannas said.

Grannas asks if you do end up getting your child a bunny or duck and end up not wanting it, do not set it free outside since these animals are domesticated and won’t survive. She encourages finding a farm or shelter to care for it.