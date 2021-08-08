Cause of mobile home fire in Blair County under investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A mobile home fire that broke out yesterday in Antis Township in Blair County is under investigation.

Five companies responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m and it took an hour and a half for the fire to be put out, officials say.

The homeowner was away and came home and saw the fire. There were no injuries and a dog that was inside the house at the time of the fire got out safely.

Fire officials believe that the fire was started from the oven area but the cause is still under investigation. There is no word yet if the house is a total loss.

Stick with WTAJ as we will update this story when more information becomes available.