ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An attempted armed robbery Saturday night at a pizza shop was caught on video and a reward is being offered to anyone that has information.

At around 7:50 p.m. on July 23, video shows a person walk into Michael’s Pizzeria at 2204 4th Street with a gun and then points it at an employee. The man appears to demand money be placed in a black backpack.

After a few moments, the man can be seen chased from the restaurant empty handed.

The pizzeria is asking anyone who may have been in the area and caught anything on camera from the time of 7:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. to contact them. A $500 reward is being offered for any information that would lead to an arrest.