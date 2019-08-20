CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Altoona man delivers left hook on a person, Police investigate

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are looking for the man in the video.

He’s seen entering the Salvation Army on 7th Avenue on Saturday, August 17. He approaches another man and exchanges words before quickly hitting the man with his left fist.

The confrontation went outside where the man retrieved a box cutter from his pocket, cutting the victim on his right arm and above his left eye.

The man in white then fled in a white four-door Dodge Ram. He was also described as having a visible scar on the center of his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Merritts at 814-949-2528.