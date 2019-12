FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central Fulton County School district had quite the surprise on December 11 as kids were being dismissed.

Cameras around the campus caught three deer frantically running around the school. It looks like they head right for the doors, anxious to get in and get their reindeer degree to lead Santa’s sleigh.

Thankfully no one was injured by the frightened deer as they tried to find their way out of there.

Video Credit: Central Fulton County School District YouTube