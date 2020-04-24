Catering company finds way to help community while staying afloat

ALTOONA, PA. (WTAJ) – Stacey German of Catered Affairs is in unfamiliar territory.

“To have the rug pulled out from underneath you so suddenly, you kind of freeze,” German said.

Struggling with ways to keep her business afloat due to COVID-19 closing all non-essential businesses, a friend of German’s had an idea.

“She said, ‘Why don’t you do takeout meals like everyone else?’ ” German said.

So, German started accepting takeout orders, with a preset menu for family-style meals. You can order these meals via phone (814-934-1032), or by ordering online here. You’ll notice on the form a “nomination part,” essentially what that is is you nominate someone like a frontline worker or someone you know who really needs a meal. German and her staff will then deliver that additional meal, free of charge, to said person.

Then, a couple days ago, she received a phone call she did not expect.

“He said, ‘I want to buy ten meals.’ And I was like, ‘Oh ok great, what time would you like them delivered and I’ll need your delivery address, and he said, ‘No, I don’t want them for me,I just want to buy ten meals, I want to pay for them to whomever you deem necessary.’ and I was like really? That’s awesome. This is incredible, we’ve never gotten a phone call like this, oh my gosh, I kind of went a little nuts on him because I was so excited,” German said.

News of the caller started to spread, and now her phone won’t stop ringing.

“I lay my head down at night, and think, ‘Wow, this is amazing, the community really rallied behind us,” German said.

Something started just to pay the bills is now turning uncertainty into hope.

“To know that a simple hot meal that we all take for granted everyday made somebody’s day like that and helps them sustain life, there’s no better feeling.”

German and her staff deliver the pre-ordered food on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while delivering donated meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.