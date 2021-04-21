Catalytic converts stolen from Salvation Army truck, conservation company truck in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said two catalytic converts were stolen sometime within the past couple of weeks, but there are no known suspects at this time.

The State College Police Department was notified Monday, April 19, of the theft of catalytic converts from a Yoder Mountain Conservation Company work truck and a Salvation Army Disaster Services truck, according to a press release.

Suspect vehicle courtesy of the State College Police Department.

The investigation continues, and they ask that anyone with information contact the department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online.