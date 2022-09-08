SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week.

Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in Brothewrsvalley Township. The value of the converters is estimated at $1,000.

Anyone with information on the crime and/or the suspect(s) involved is asked to reach out to Trooper Vigne at 814-445-4104.