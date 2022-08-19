BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft where catalytic converters were removed from vans belonging to the Department of Aging.

The parts were stolen from 6 separate Ford Econoline vans belonging to the Huntingdon-Bedford-Fulton (H-B-F) Area Agency on Aging between Friday, Aug. 12 and Monday, Aug. 15, according to state police.

The theft reportedly occurred at 3793 Business 220 in Bedford Township. The 6 catalytic converters were valued at $500.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bedford State Police at (814) 623-6133.