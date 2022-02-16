Catalytic converters among items stolen from Jefferson County residence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a residence was burglarized after the burglar walked in through a back door and took various items.

The owner called police Feb. 15 to report items were stolen from his residence on the 6000 block of Route 1830 in Washington Township. Police noted it was uncertain of when the burglary happened but may have been between Dec. 1 and Feb. 15.

The unknown actor(s) gained access through the back door and took a Vizio TV, two catalytic converters, and a Cub Cadet lawnmower.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of DuBois at 814-371-4652.