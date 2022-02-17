Catalytic converter thefts spike, raise concerns in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Catalytic converters are stolen from under vehicles monthly if not weekly in Central Pennsylvania, according to State Police. Just why are catalytic converters such popular car parts to steal?

Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body and Karpro, said converters were something added by the government to regulate emissions in 1975.

“A matter of five minutes, with a good tool you can have the catalytic converter out of the car,” Peretta said.

Most converters end up selling to various metal scrap yards at about $300 a piece. Peretta said he’s taking no chances and has added two layers of security to protect customers’ vehicles.

“Actually we’ve gotten to that point, I added about 10 thousand square-foot of fenced-in area because of that,” Perretta said.

Perretta said that in addition to the fences, he added new surveillance cameras to deter crime.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper, Brionna Mort, talked more about the uptick in catalytic converter thefts, especially in our region.

“More often than not they’ll be taking the catalytic converters off and then taking them and trying to pawn them for money,” Mort said.

There are ways you can protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts. One way is by installing a catalytic guard or plate under your vehicle, according to Heather Ogawa, an automotive advisor. Ogawa says protectors can cost several hundred dollars but pale in comparison to the alternative as replacing a catalytic converter can cost around $3,000.

The Pennsylvania State Police said a number of these investigations are still open, with evidence being sent to laboratories. State Police say If you’re a victim of theft, talk with your insurance company and report it to your local police department.