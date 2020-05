BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information related to a catalytic converter that was stolen from a van belonging to the Bedford Valley Assembly of God.

According to a public release, the converter was stolen from a 2009 Ford Econoline E350 sometime between April 30th and May 2nd.

It is valued at $500.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133