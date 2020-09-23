CATA to temporarily discontinue commuter routes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — CATA announced they will temporarily discontinue CATABUS routes due to low ridership during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CATA reports that the following routes will be suspended:

A (Park Forest)

B (Boalsburg)

C (Houserville)

F (Pine Grove)

G (Grays Woods)

S (Science Park)

XB (Bellefonte)

XG (Pleasant Gap)

The change will go into effect on Monday, October 5, 2020. Those riders dependent on these routes are encouraged to contact CATA at (814) 238-CATA(2282) ext. 7500 to discuss their transportation needs, if they have not already.

Also effective Monday, October 5, CATAGO! microtransit service, which currently operates in

Bellefonte, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and in Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap

Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., will be extended to also provide service to Pleasant Gap

Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Information on CATAGO! service, including how to schedule trips, pay your fare, and more can be found on the CATA website at catabus.com/GO!

CATARIDE service for older adults and people with disabilities will continue to operate with no

changes to its service area or hours.