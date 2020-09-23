CATA to temporarily discontinue commuter routes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — CATA announced they will temporarily discontinue CATABUS routes due to low ridership during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
CATA reports that the following routes will be suspended:
- A (Park Forest)
- B (Boalsburg)
- C (Houserville)
- F (Pine Grove)
- G (Grays Woods)
- S (Science Park)
- XB (Bellefonte)
- XG (Pleasant Gap)
The change will go into effect on Monday, October 5, 2020. Those riders dependent on these routes are encouraged to contact CATA at (814) 238-CATA(2282) ext. 7500 to discuss their transportation needs, if they have not already.
Also effective Monday, October 5, CATAGO! microtransit service, which currently operates in
Bellefonte, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and in Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap
Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., will be extended to also provide service to Pleasant Gap
Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Information on CATAGO! service, including how to schedule trips, pay your fare, and more can be found on the CATA website at catabus.com/GO!
CATARIDE service for older adults and people with disabilities will continue to operate with no
changes to its service area or hours.