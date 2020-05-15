CATA to hold a public hearing about possible price increase

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority Board of Directors will host a public hearing to seek public comment on a proposed increase in CATABUS fares and proposed service changes to tentatively take effect this summer.

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., and will be held virtually via WebEx and participants are required to preregister.

Full details on how to register will be available on the CATA website at www.catabus.com/publichearing in the coming days.

For the first time since 2017, CATA is proposing an increase in the CATABUS base fare from $2.00 to $2.20, with a matching percentage increase to all other passes and fare media. These fares would also apply to the CATAGO! service. (No increases in CATARIDE fares are proposed.)

Several service, routing and frequency changes are also being proposed for CATABUS service, and specifically for the A (Park Forest Village), B (Boalsburg), C (Houserville), F (Pine Grove), G (Gray’s Woods), HM (Nittany Mall/Toftrees), K (Cato Park), NV (Havershire/Martin/Vairo/ Toftrees), S (Science Park), and VN (Toftrees/Vairo/Martin/Havershire) Routes, in addition to the elimination of all service on Christmas Eve day.

Full details for all proposed fare and service changes will be made available on the CATA website, www.catabus.com/publichearing, no later than Monday, May 18.