CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is preparing to give the green light to a series of new routes and restored services in Centre County.

“Over the past couple of years, as COVID began and continued, we’ve been put in positions where we needed to cut back service, over and over again,” said Jacqueline Sheader, public relations specialist for CATA. “We want to be in a position where we can bring service back, and bring it back efficiently, and as best we can.”

To move forward with the proposed changes, Sheader said they will need to hire at least 12 bus operators.

“We are optimistic that we are going to get to the staffing levels that we need to to operate that service,” said Sheader.

Among the changes are two new connector bus routes on Atherton Street and College Avenue, with service every 24 minutes. Additionally, two new CATAGO! zones in West State College.

“These new connector routes along with the GO! service will actually provide everyone with better service than what they’ve had over the last two years,” said Sheader.

Plus, the proposal includes the return of late-night service, Sunday service, express routes, and downtown game day shuttles.

The P route in Boalsburg would be eliminated.

For a full list of the proposed changes and services, click here.

If there’s enough hands on the wheel, these changes will go into effect on Saturday, August 20, 2022. If not, CATA will postpone the changes to January 2023.

CATA is accepting public comment on these proposed changes online, via email (comments@catabus.com), or phone (CATA’s Customer Service Center, 814-238-2282).

There is a public hearing on Thursday, April 14 at the Schlow Centre Region Library from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to stop in at any time during the evening.