CATA temporarily suspends most services due to winter weather

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CATA is making several changes to its service including the CATA Red Link route stopping at 6 p.m. Wednesday night due to the weather.

The company’s Blue Loop route stopped earlier today. Both Red Link and Blue Loop are scheduled to resume Thursday morning, Dec. 17, at 7 a.m. CATAGO services in Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap are suspended until Thursday at noon.

That also goes for CATARIDE Paratransit service, with the exception of life-sustaining transportation trips.

CATA urges riders to plan to use the service only for essential trips and they should expect delays.

