CATA spring 2021 full-service schedule set to begin

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority(CATA) announced that they will begin operating on its CATABUS spring full-schedule beginning Monday, Feb. 15.

The company reports that there will be no changes to service from what had been operating throughout the fall months. Schedule and service information (including exact route, schedule, and fare information) is available now on the CATA website at www.catabus.com.

In the release, CATA stressed that Ride Guides will not be printed for the spring season in light of COVID-19. A digital version will be available on the website. Real-time route and schedule information is also available via the myStop mobile app and by visiting realtime.catabus.com

For those passengers with questions or who need to purchase tokens or passes, CATA’s Customer Service Center, located at 108 E. Beaver Avenue, State College, is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (and closed from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. daily). Customer Service representatives are available by telephone at (814) 238-CATA(2282) Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.