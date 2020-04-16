CATA sounds horns to honor public transit workers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This afternoon transportation companies across the nation sounded out together.

CATA buses in Centre County took part in the “Sound the Horn Event” to honor all essential public transit employees still working.

The goal of this is to raise awareness of their importance in getting other essential workers where they need to go.

“Part of this event, using the hashtag heroes moving heroes, our bus drivers are really an important part of helping moving essential employees and services around to get where they need to go,” said Jacqueline Sheader, Public Relations Manager of CATA.

CATA currently has 5 community routes running. They are not charging fares for them.

Riders are asked to get on and off through the buses rear door.

Per Governor Wolf’s order, starting this Monday, all riders will need to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.