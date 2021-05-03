CATABUS moves to reduced service for summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CATABUS System in State College moved to a reduced service schedule May 3.

Full-service operations will resume Aug. 21. The list of changes can be found below.

CATA CAMPUS SERVICE

  • No service on the Green Link and White Loop
  • Blue Loop: Reduced service schedule available Monday through Friday (4:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
  • Red Link: 4:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

CATA COMMUNITY SERVICE

  • The following services will be out: HU, NE, NV, RC, RP, VE, VN and WE
  • The HM route will operate on a reduced schedule service Monday through Saturday

CATA SHUTTLE SERVICE

There will be no campus shuttle via Beaver Avenue. This will resume Aug. 23.

