CATABUS moves to reduced service for summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CATABUS System in State College moved to a reduced service schedule May 3.
Full-service operations will resume Aug. 21. The list of changes can be found below.
CATA CAMPUS SERVICE
- No service on the Green Link and White Loop
- Blue Loop: Reduced service schedule available Monday through Friday (4:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Red Link: 4:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
CATA COMMUNITY SERVICE
- The following services will be out: HU, NE, NV, RC, RP, VE, VN and WE
- The HM route will operate on a reduced schedule service Monday through Saturday
CATA SHUTTLE SERVICE
There will be no campus shuttle via Beaver Avenue. This will resume Aug. 23.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.