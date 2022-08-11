CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Centre Transportation Authority’s (CATA’s) has announced their Fall 2022 Full Service schedule will see changes in service, including adding two new routes when it takes affect.

On Monday, Aug. 15, service changes will take place along with new timetables and route maps, according to a press release.

Two new routes are will be in place for Atherton Street and College Avenue, and both will operate on a 24-minute frequency. The routes will take folk to downtown State College employment centers, retail stores, restaurants, medical offices. This also allows for people to travel to campus easier with transfers to the Blue and White Loops.

CATA is also introducing two new micro transit zones called Northwest and Southwest CATAGO, and they will be servicing areas of Park Forest, Science Park, Pine Grove Mills, some neighborhoods within State College Borough, and the vicinity (including the majority of the areas formerly serviced by the now-discontinued A, F, G, and S routes). They will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on week days.

The College Avenue Connector, NV, and RP Routes will be seeing late night service after 10 p.m. on weekdays. The HU, NE, RC, VE, and WE express routes will also see an increase in mid-day service.

CATA is also going to eliminate the routes of K, M portion of the HM (Downtown State College to the Nittany Mall), P, and XP. The H portion of the former HM route (Toftrees to Downtown State College) will become a standalone route.

More information about the service changes can be found on CATA’s website.