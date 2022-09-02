CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The CATA shuttling service is creating an alternative route for travelers who wish to attend Penn State football games.

The service will now offer 2 route for the games. The first will service the Downtown State College area and the other will be for Hills Plaza and other South Atherton Street hotels.

The shuttle service will begin three hours before the start of each game and end one hour after the game is over.

The service will only be in effect for home games.