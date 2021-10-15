CATA announces changes coming to route services due to short staff

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to staffing shortages, the Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) transit service will be implementing multiple service changes set to begin Oct. 25 and are expected to remain through the end of the year.

CATA hopes that the service changes will result in fewer last-minute cancellations.

“Similar to transit agencies throughout the country, CATA continues to experience unprecedented staffing

shortages, and this has resulted over the past several weeks in the cancellation of a number of daily trips

having to be announced the evening before,” said CATA’s Executive Director Louwana Oliva. “While

we expect these temporary service changes to help eliminate last-minute service cancellations after

October 25, we will unfortunately continue to experience these issues, particularly Thursday through

Sunday between now and when the changes take effect. CATA has chosen to implement these temporary

service cutbacks in an effort to make the remaining service more reliable.”

CATABUS and also CATARIDE Paratransit service will only be running Monday-Saturday of the week till 11 p.m. and all transit service Sunday will be suspended. Routes for CATABUS will start every 60 minutes instead of every 40 minutes. Below is the list of route changes set to begin Oct. 25:

CATABUS Service Changes:

A (Park Forest) Route -Route service will be temporarily suspended.

-Route service will be temporarily suspended. K (Cato Park) Route – There will be only two trips in the mroning and two trips in the afternoon during eak commute time.

– There will be only two trips in the mroning and two trips in the afternoon during eak commute time. HM (Toftrees/Nittany Mall) Route – Frequency of weekday trips will now be 40 minutes instead of every 30 minutes. Frequecny of Saturday trips will be every 60 minutes instead of every 40 minutes.

– Frequency of weekday trips will now be 40 minutes instead of every 30 minutes. Frequecny of Saturday trips will be every 60 minutes instead of every 40 minutes. P (Boalsburg) Route – CATAGO! microtransit service will end operations at 8 p.m. on weekdays along with route service. For Saturday, all route service is suspended but CATAGO! microtransit service will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– CATAGO! microtransit service will end operations at 8 p.m. on weekdays along with route service. For Saturday, all route service is suspended but CATAGO! microtransit service will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. XP (Scenary Park) Route -Weeekday services frequency will be every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes. All routes will operate at a 60 minutes frequency on Saturdays. Connections to CATAGO! microtransit service will continue to access Boalsbrug from XP.

-Weeekday services frequency will be every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes. All routes will operate at a 60 minutes frequency on Saturdays. Connections to CATAGO! microtransit service will continue to access Boalsbrug from XP. XG (Pleasant Gap) Route – XG route service will temporarily be suspended. Those suing XG route service can use CATAGO! microtransit service to access the XB route, or the HM Route near Walmart on Benner Pike.

– XG route service will temporarily be suspended. Those suing XG route service can use CATAGO! microtransit service to access the XB route, or the HM Route near Walmart on Benner Pike. Campus Service (Loops or Links) – Service will now begin at 7 a.m. and early morning service will be suspended. The Green Link will also be suspended. For those impacted by the ampus service change, the Penn State Transportation Services will have information on additonal options shared next week.

– Service will now begin at 7 a.m. and early morning service will be suspended. The Green Link will also be suspended. For those impacted by the ampus service change, the Penn State Transportation Services will have information on additonal options shared next week. Game Day Shuttles – The Donwotwn Game Day shuttle will be suspended for the remainder of the football season. The South Atherton Game Day shuttle will operate as normal. Those who would have used the Downtown Game Day Shuttle can access the South Atherton Game Day shuttle near Easterly Parkway, or can take the White Loop service to the Natatorium and walk from there to the stadium.

CATA will continue to monitor the situation and any of those affected by the service changes are encouraged to contact CATA’ Customer Service at (814) 238-CATA(2282) to discuss alternative options. If interested in applying to be a CATA bus operator or other positions within the organization, visit CATABUS’ website.