CATA adjusts bus route schedule due to pandemic

(WTAJ) — CATA announced Monday that they will be temporarily discontinuing some of its CATABUS express routes due to low ridership during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The below routes will be temporarily discontinued on Monday, October 12.
- NE (Martin Street/Aaron Drive Express)
- RC (Waupelani Drive/Campus)
- RP (Waupelani Drive/Downtown)
- VE (Vairo Boulevard Express)
- WE (Havershire Boulevard Express)
CATA will also be changing the frequency of the below routes from 40-minute frequencies to 20-minute frequencies in an effort to encourage physical distancing.
- N (Martin Street/Aaron Drive)
- R (Waupelanie Drive)
- V (Vairo Boulevard)
- W (Valley Vista)
For information regarding route and service information for these and all CATABUS routes, and information on service plans and protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic can visit the CATA website at catabus.com.