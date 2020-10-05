CATA adjusts bus route schedule due to pandemic

(WTAJ) — CATA announced Monday that they will be temporarily discontinuing some of its CATABUS express routes due to low ridership during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The below routes will be temporarily discontinued on Monday, October 12.

NE (Martin Street/Aaron Drive Express)

RC (Waupelani Drive/Campus)

RP (Waupelani Drive/Downtown)

VE (Vairo Boulevard Express)

WE (Havershire Boulevard Express)

CATA will also be changing the frequency of the below routes from 40-minute frequencies to 20-minute frequencies in an effort to encourage physical distancing.

N (Martin Street/Aaron Drive)

R (Waupelanie Drive)

V (Vairo Boulevard)

W (Valley Vista)

For information regarding route and service information for these and all CATABUS routes, and information on service plans and protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic can visit the CATA website at catabus.com.