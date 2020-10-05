CATA adjusts bus route schedule due to pandemic

(WTAJ) — CATA announced Monday that they will be temporarily discontinuing some of its CATABUS express routes due to low ridership during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The below routes will be temporarily discontinued on Monday, October 12.

  • NE (Martin Street/Aaron Drive Express)
  • RC (Waupelani Drive/Campus)
  • RP (Waupelani Drive/Downtown)
  • VE (Vairo Boulevard Express)
  • WE (Havershire Boulevard Express)

CATA will also be changing the frequency of the below routes from 40-minute frequencies to 20-minute frequencies in an effort to encourage physical distancing.

  • N (Martin Street/Aaron Drive)
  • R (Waupelanie Drive)
  • V (Vairo Boulevard)
  • W (Valley Vista)

For information regarding route and service information for these and all CATABUS routes, and information on service plans and protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic can visit the CATA website at catabus.com.

