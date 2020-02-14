Cat virus causes Cambria County Humane Society to hold on intakes, adoptions

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — – The Humane Society of Cambria County has found that the viral outbreak within their cat population is Feline Panleukopenia (FP) also known as Feline Distemper.

The virus was reportedly detected within the group of cats from an abandonment case within the city of Johnstown. From that population of cats, 8 have died and 4 remain under treatment in isolation as a result of the virus.

The virus infects and kills the body’s defense cells. FP should not be confused with Canine Distemper or Canine Parvo as they are caused by different viruses, and FP cannot infect people.

Because FP lives within the environment, essentially all cats and kittens are exposed to the virus at some point in their lives. The virus has been most commonly found within animal kennel and shelter environments where groups of cats are housed together.

Upon veterinary advice, the Humane Society of Cambria County has temporarily closed their cat room to the public to prevent any further spread of the virus.

All cat adoptions and intakes are on hold for at least a two week quarantine period, put into effect on Sunday, February 9th.