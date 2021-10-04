Cat shot and killed by Jefferson County man, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A cat was killed Sunday in Brookville Borough after being shot by a 74-year-old man, police report.

Brookville police were told the cat escaped from its home along Summit Street and went inside the man’s porch that lives nearby.

The man told police he attempted to get the cat out with a broom on two separate occasions, and after the cat was aggressive, he shot the cat.

Police did not report the identity of the man, though they said he will face animal cruelty charges.