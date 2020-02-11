Cat room at Humane Society of Cambria County still under quarantine after virus outbreak

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Parts of the Humane Society of Cambria County remain under quarantine after a virus outbreak was detected within a few cats last week.

Executive Director for the shelter, Jessica Vamos, says they have the virus contained and it shouldn’t stop people from adopting animals in the future.

“This is a risk we do take taking on animals with little to no medical history however we do provide the preventative care and measures here that our animals are healthy and ready for adoption prior to someone adopting.”

Vamos says the cat room will be closed for at least the next two weeks.

The Humane Society of Cambria County will also be holding a fundraiser on February 15 at 7 p.m. at Ace’s.

Comedy Night 2020 will feature John Evans, Larry XL and Doug Meagher.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the humane society or online by clicking here.

Proceeds from the comedy night go back to the humane society.