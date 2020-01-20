‘Cat Cafe’ Opens in Hollidaysburg

Cat Cafe’s are popping up in cities across the nation, and now there’s one here in Hollidaysburg – Nine Lives Lounge. Nine Lives Lounge is a coffee bar that allows you to play with cats in their cat room, and even adopt them! The adoption process is done through the Central PA Humane Society. Since opening in November, the cafe has been able to adopt 16 homes to good families in the community. Currently, the cafe has eight cats, but they don’t stay for long as people fall in love with them as soon as they visit.

Our Morgan Koziar was live at the cafe this morning speaking with the owners, Kayla and Kirk Durbin. The couple dreamed of starting the cafe, but never really thought they could pull it off – until they did! Now the couple says the community response has been great, and they’re happy to be helping so many cats in our area.

The cafe offers locally made coffee and tea! The cat room has a $6 fee to enter and play with the cats.

Nine Lives Lounge is located at 507 Allegheny St. in Hollidaysburg.