CAST to host Valentine dinner theater

WRITE EACH OTHER LOVE LETTERS The world can move fast, and sometimes we get lost in it. One great thing for you and your sweetheart to do is just stop, unplug, and express your love for each other in love letters that you’ll exchange on Valentine’s Day. Remember those days before everything was instant and you had to wait to pass a note in between classes? Consider this a throwback.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) is preparing for Valentine Weekend with a dinner theater.

CAST members will produce a Valentine Weekend Dinner Theater event at the newly open River’s Landing event center, which overlooks the Susquehannah River. CAST is hosting the event on both Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, with the event already being sold out on Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, tickets are $50 each, which includes their meal, a complimentary alcoholic drink, other beverages, and the performance. There will also be a cash bar available.

CAST will present AGE OF LOVE: Valentine Vignettes which consist of short scenes and songs throughout the ages.

Tickets are available online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays between 4:30-5:30 p.m. The deadline to order tickets is Monday, Feb. 7.