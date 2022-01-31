CAST to host Valentine dinner theater

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) is preparing for Valentine Weekend with a dinner theater.
CAST members will produce a Valentine Weekend Dinner Theater event at the newly open River’s Landing event center, which overlooks the Susquehannah River. CAST is hosting the event on both Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, with the event already being sold out on Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in attending, tickets are $50 each, which includes their meal, a complimentary alcoholic drink, other beverages, and the performance. There will also be a cash bar available.
CAST will present AGE OF LOVE: Valentine Vignettes which consist of short scenes and songs throughout the ages.
Tickets are available online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays between 4:30-5:30 p.m. The deadline to order tickets is Monday, Feb. 7.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.