CASH REWARD: State police search for burglary suspect in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police at Ebensburg are searching for an unknown person that broke into three storage units, and anyone with information may be eligible for a cash reward.

The burglary occurred Sept. 30 on the 400 block of Beaver Run Avenue, Croyle Township. The unknown person broke the padlocks off of three rental storage units and rummaged through them, police said.

However, items were only stolen from one of the storage units despite three being broken into. The following was reported missing:

Loggy Bayou Tree Stand

Husqvarna chain saw 18-inch bar

110 Mig arc welder

Bandpass speaker box (2)

MTX 12″ subwoofer box (2)

Pink Harley Davidson helmet

Red 4 drawer Craftsman roller toolbox

Misc. mechanics hand tools

Anyone with information should contact state police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500 or anonymously via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.