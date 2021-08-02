CASH REWARD: Police looking to identify Huntingdon car theft suspect

State police are looking to identify this person in regard to a vehicle theft that occurred at a Hungtingdon Sheetz July 29.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are offering a cash reward for anyone who’s able to identify a woman accused of stealing a car from a Sheetz last week.

A black 2013 Toyota Corolla with damage to the passenger side door was stolen from Sheetz at 9894 Shaner Boulevard in Smith Township Thursday, July 29, according to state police at Huntingdon.

The suspect is described as a white female with blond hair who was wearing a black tank top.

Anyone with information regarding her identity or location of the vehicle is asked to contact the state police station at 814-627-3161 and speak to Trooper Park.

Anonymous tips can also be given via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or using an online tip form.