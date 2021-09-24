CASH REWARD: Police looking for burglary/assault suspect in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking the public for assistance to locate an unknown suspect responsible for a burglary/assault in Carbon Township.

The incident occurred Sept. 21 around 10:30 a.m. along Little Valley Road, police report. An unknown white man wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt and jeans with a hole in the knee entered a woman’s home, assaulted her, and then fled the scene.

The woman described the suspect as “approximately 20 to 40 years old, had facial hair and short haircut on top.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Huntingdon by calling 814-627-3161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.