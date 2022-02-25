WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that Pennsylvania will receive over $20 million in funds to help expand access to broadband and high-speed internet.

Casey said the funds will be used for the Rural Broadband Infrastructure Expansion project, which is led by Huntingdon County in partnership with Fulton and Bedford counties. The project will deploy its last-mile fixed wireless services to multiple counties in our central region.

Last-mile internet is the final stretch of an internet connection leading to a home or business. With the last-mile fixed wireless internet, people can receive high speeds by using a hub that beams the internet signal directly to an antenna on a home or business without the need of a cable or phone line.

The following counties in our area will be a part of the project.

Bedford

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Mifflin

“The pandemic has shown us how vital strong and reliable high-speed internet access is for families across the Nation. I was a proud supporter of this project, which will help connect thousands of families in rural Pennsylvania so kids can do their homework, families can stay in touch and businesses can expand their markets,” said Senator Casey. “This is just the start of the hundreds of millions of dollars coming to the Commonwealth thanks to the infrastructure law to better connect Pennsylvanians to the world.”

Additionally, Pennsylvania is set to receive hundreds of millions for broadband from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over the next few years. With the infrastructure law, $42.5 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program will be awarded grants to states to support broadband infrastructure, mapping, and adoption. It also allocates $14.2 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program which provides internet service discounts, at $30 a month, to qualifying households to help them purchase internet services.